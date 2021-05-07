Freezing lows will be fairly widespread tonight especially west of Hwy. 53

Temperatures remained below average today, but it was another frosty morning with scattered freezing temps both to the east and west of Eau Claire.

Tonight will be even colder and perhaps the coldest this week. The likelihood of freezing temperatures is widespread near and east of highway 53 with scattered chances west, where widespread frost is still likely.

A Frost Advisory is in effect generally west of highway 53 and a Freeze Warning is in effect for counties to the east of and including Chippewa, Eau Claire, and Trempealeau. Off to the north, vegetation is still not susceptible, so no advisories or warnings have been issued.

The Frost Advisory last night for Rusk, Barron, and Polk counties was an accident even though frost and freezing temps were likely and remain likely tonight. The threat of frosts and freezes are to vegetation, so the ground's susceptibility is considered when the NWS issues these alerts. Still, if you put out planters early, cover them up or bring them inside.

More frost chances exist through early next week, and there even is another chance for widespread freezing lows again Sunday night.

Interestingly enough, Sunday is the average last spring freeze for Eau Claire. This means that frosts and freezes this time of the year are not that unusual.

It's common to want to plant flowers by Mother's Day, but an early Mother's Day like this year is just the average last freeze for the Chippewa Valley. Even the latest possible date for Mother's Day, May 14, is well within the range of possible freezing temperatures, let alone frost which can form even when lows only drop to the mid/upper 30s.

The temps drop faster tonight than the past two as most of the night will be clear with calm wind. Expect lows in the low 30s down to possibly the mid to upper 20s across Western Wisconsin. After this cold start to tomorrow morning, temps will warm quickly thanks to sunshine early in the day, but clouds will also increase as the day goes on.

Temps should still top out in the low 60s before another round of frost becomes possible tomorrow night, though the mostly cloudy sky should keep lows just above freezing.

Most of the weekend rain chances will stay south of the Chippewa Valley, but a few sprinkles Saturday night are possible along with a chance for a few pop up showers on Sunday. Temps will slowly warm next week, but we will remain without any beneficial rain chances.