Freeze Warning issued May 7 at 8:46PM CDT until May 8 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Freeze Warning issued May 7 at 8:46PM CDT until May 8 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Trempealeau, Jackson, Taylor
and Clark Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.