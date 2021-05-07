Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Jackson County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau
and Adams Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&