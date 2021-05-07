Flower shortages appear just in time for Mother’s Day

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The lasting effects of the pandemic have caused a shortage in yet another industry. With delays and canceled shipments from around the world-floral shortages are just in time for Mother's Day.

While many blossoms in the U.S. are locally sourced, growers around the country are finding them to be scarce due to airline prices and trucker shortages.

At the peak of the pandemic, growers had no where to ship flowers, causing some to go out of business and others to plant fewer flowers.

In the case of May's Floral Gardens, which locally provides for other floral feeders, consider itself lucky. The company order in bulk, thousands of flowers, while smaller feeders who ordered fewer blooms are less fortunate.

"Were really fortunate buying in quantity. We have a little more buying power than a lot of the other garden centers. Littler green houses are probably finding that they didn't get certain varieties of things shipped in because they're only ordering a couple hundred. We're ordering in the thousands," said owner of May's Floral Gardens, Angie Reit.

To make up for smaller garden centers lack of inventory Reit says they turn to them for supply. Something that will be much needed this weekend.



For Mothers Day, May's Floral Gardens said it expects to go through most of its stock of matching hanging basket arrangements, its most popular item.