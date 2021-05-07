EXPLAINER: What are cicadas and why do they bug some people?

Trillions of red-eyed cicadas are about to emerge from underground and sing loud songs. Insect experts explain their weird lives, how come they come out in such massive numbers, why they sing so loudly and why they bug us. Also why they come out only every 13 or 17 years, how long they last, where they’ll be, when the next group comes out and what they taste like. They’re not locusts, they’re not monsters and they’re not dangerous. But they do bring up a lot of questions.