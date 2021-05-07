EU chided for not ensuring improved social rights at summit

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a cue for European Union leaders to add some muscle to the bloc’s safeguards for its 450 million citizens in welfare, jobs and gender equality. But not everybody’s impressed by their good intentions, which are non-binding. EU leaders held a summit in Porto, Portugal on Friday to discuss how they can ensure “equal opportunities for all and that no one is left behind.” The plans and promises contained in a summit draft declaration on social rights, are ambitious. However, countries which miss targets in the plan suffer no consequences and there is no mechanism for Europeans to hold their governments accountable.