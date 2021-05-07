Big Minnesota Lottery winners will get to keep names private

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Big winners in the Minnesota Lottery will be able to keep their names confidential under a bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz this week. The new law takes effect Sept. 1. It makes the names of winners of cash prizes bigger than $10,000 private data unless they consent to releasing that information. Sponsors said the change was needed to protect the privacy of Powerball, Megamillions and other big winners, who have been targeted by criminals, sometimes even robbed or killed in other states. Minnesota will become one of about a dozen states that allow some lottery winners to remain anonymous.