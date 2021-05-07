Banbury Place hosts first ever First Friday Market

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If we took anything away from the pandemic, it's that the support of small businesses is essential. Over 18 small businesses opened up shop Friday at Banbury Place for its 'First Friday Market.'

Pottery, gluten-free sweet treats, clothes and more clothes that can be embroidered are finally opening up their small suites to walk-ins.

Usually open for their yearly Art Crawl, Banbury canceled the event due to the pandemic and CDC restrictions.



Suites like Claymore Pottery, Elder Valley Farm and Kitchen and The Sticker Spot are putting out their product and opening their doors, hoping for one thing: traffic.

"We don't really get a lot of walk-in traffic here, so it's nice to have little events that kind of--getting people here, knowing about it, making stuff-say hey, we're still here, we didn't have Art Crawl this year but we're going to try to get more and more and see what we have to offer," said James Crosby, owner of The Sticker Spot.

Crosby says Art Crawl was a way many small businesses hit their sales and First Friday is a way to make up for that.

Art Crawl usually takes place in February, the crawl boasts sales during slow months like January and February for The Sticker Spot and other small businesses within the Banbury building.

First Friday is in building 13 of Banbury Place. If you can't catch this First Friday, Banbury Place plans to have another one soon.