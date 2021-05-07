AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

APRIL 30 – MAY 7, 2021

From a drive-in fashion show in a car park in Prague, to the reopening of the Sistine Chapel in Rome, and supporters celebrating after Ajax clinched the Dutch Premier League soccer title, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

