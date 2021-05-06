WATCH Noon: MN Gov. Walz gives some details on the timeline for ending COVID restrictions

News app viewers can watch here when the governor speaks at noon.

ST. PAUL (WXOW) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he plans to end capacity restrictions by the end of the month and masking requirements by the beginning of July.

Governor Tim Walz’s office released some details of the plan ahead of a news conference set for noon.

The three-step process begins on Friday. The governor’s office said:

Step one takes place at noon on May 7. It includes initial steps to relax some restrictions, primarily in outdoor settings.

• Removes limits for outdoor dining, events, and other get-togethers, and ends the mask requirement outdoors except at large venues with over 500 people.

• Eliminates the state-established mandatory closing time for bars, restaurants, and food and beverage service at other places of public accommodation.

The second step begins on May 28. Remaining capacity and distancing limits will come to an end, including for indoor events and gatherings. The requirements that will remain include:

• Face coverings indoors and for outdoor events that exceed 500 people.

• There will be no new safety requirements for businesses, though they must maintain their plans to keep their employees and customers safe – as they have from the beginning of the pandemic – guided only by a minimal universal state guidance document.

The third step takes place once 70 percent of Minnesotans age 16 years and older – 3,087,404 Minnesotans – get at least one dose of the vaccine, but no later than July 1.

• The remaining face-covering requirement and the requirement for preparedness plans will end. Work on vaccines will continue, and local jurisdictions and entities may set their own mask policies.

“I know the last year has tested us. But we made those sacrifices to save lives until a vaccine could keep Minnesotans safe,” Governor Walz continued. “We all now have the ability to protect our loved ones. So go get your vaccines, Minnesota, and do your part to finally put this pandemic behind us.”

The current restrictions include:

Restaurants and bars are at 75% capacity for dining. Open hours must be between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Gyms are at 50% capacity with a 250 person maximum

Swimming pools are at 50% capacity

Indoor social gatherings are limited to 15 people.

Outdoor social gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Indoor entertainment event are at 50% capacity and 250 person limit

