UW-Stout to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WQOW) - Next week in Menomonie you will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine and will have a choice of which type you get.

UW-Stout, Mayo Clinic Health System and Dunn County Public Health are hosting the clinic from 1 to 6 p.m. on May 13 in the multipurpose room at the university's Sports and Fitness Center, 220 13th Avenue E.

You will have the choice between the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. The second Pfizer dose will be administered on June 3 at the same place.

Up to 1,000 vaccines will be available.

If you are interested in attending, you are asked to register in advance, although it is not required. Parking will be available in lots 4 and 29.

If you cannot attend that day, here are some other vaccine opportunities in western Wisconsin.

