US says fate of nuclear pact up to Iran as talks resume

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asserting that the fate of indirect nuclear talks with Iran is now solely up to Tehran. A senior administration official says the U.S. has laid out the concessions it’s prepared to make in order to rejoin the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. The official says success or failure now depends on Iran making the political decision to accept those concessions and to return to compliance with the accord. The official spoke to reporters in a State Department-organized conference call on the eve of the resumption of the negotiations in Vienna. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. position going into the fourth round of talks.