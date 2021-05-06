Thailand assures foreign residents they can be vaccinated

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thailand has assured its foreign residents that they can get COVID-19 vaccinations, countering comments by some officials suggesting they would be at the end of the line for inoculations. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, made the announcement Thursday as Thailand fought to control an outbreak in the heart of its capital that has sickened thousands of people in the past month, Thais and foreigners alike. Opas’ comments came after some health authorities had said foreigners legally living in the country would have to wait until the entire Thai population was inoculated to get the shots.