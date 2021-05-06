SPASH stuns Memorial for regional soccer title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Luke Hinchcliffe scored the go-ahead goal in the 87th minute and the SPASH boys soccer team defeated Eau Claire Memorial 2-1 Thursday in the WIAA regional playoffs.

The Panthers advance to Saturday's sectional tournament in Kimberly.

View the Division 1 bracket here

Memorial scored just two minutes into the game thanks to Lukas Olson. The Old Abes helped SPASH even the score when a ball went off a Memorial defender and into the net later in the first half.

