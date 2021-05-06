Skip to Content

SPASH stuns Memorial for regional soccer title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Luke Hinchcliffe scored the go-ahead goal in the 87th minute and the SPASH boys soccer team defeated Eau Claire Memorial 2-1 Thursday in the WIAA regional playoffs.

The Panthers advance to Saturday's sectional tournament in Kimberly.

Memorial scored just two minutes into the game thanks to Lukas Olson. The Old Abes helped SPASH even the score when a ball went off a Memorial defender and into the net later in the first half.

