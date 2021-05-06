Sauk County Sheriff looking for person of interest in Devil’s Lake homicide

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Six months after the murder of John Schmutzer at Devil's Lake state park, the Sauk County Sheriff's Department released more details of their investigation.

According to a news release from Sheriff Chip Meister, witnesses near the scene saw a man "frantically" running away from the area of the park where the body was found.

Witnesses describe the man as about six feet tall, average build, wearing pants with ripped knees and a dark-colored top that was possibly a hoodie. He may have fallen down several times while running.



"I believe there may have been one or two (witnesses) who attempted to call out to this person after they had fallen down," Lieutenant Christopher Zunker says.



Zunker says the information released Wednesday was the product of interviewing more than one hundred people in this case.

Authorities say Schmutzer, 24, of Wauwatosa was fatally stabbed after a confrontation at the park's Grottos Trail. They say they believe the killer was a stranger to the victim.



Several weeks ago, authorities said they were trying to identify a man seen on a park camera acting strangely near the crime scene three says after the homicide. A still image from that video was released to the public.

Zunker says they believe they've identified that man. "We have not made contact with that person yet."



But Zunker declines to connect that man to the person of the interest. "We don't know if that could be one and the same," he says.

Authorities believe the person of interest may be a danger to himself or others, and suspect he may have mental health or drug and alcohol difficulties.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sauk County Crime Stoppers at (888) 847-7285.