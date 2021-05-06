S. Korea raids activist’s office over anti-North leaflets

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police have raided the office of an activist who said he had floated propaganda leaflets toward North Korea by balloon in defiance of a new, contentious law that bans such action. The issue of propaganda leaflets has emerged as a new source of animosities between the two Koreas, with Pyongyang calling it a provocation and threatening to retaliate. The Seoul Metropolitan Police says the raid on the Seoul office of activist Park Sang-hak was related to his announcement that his group launched balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets, 5,000 one-dollar bills and 500 anti-Pyongyang booklets across the border last week. Park is a North Korean defector who rose to fame because of his campaign to send leaflets across the border.