Russia approves single-dose version of Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have given regulatory approval to a single-dose version of the country’s Sputnik V vaccine. The health minister said the move could accelerate the process of achieving herd immunity against the coronavirus. Named Sputnik Light, the new version is identical to the first dose of the two-dose Sputnik V and has yet to complete the advanced testing needed to ensure its safety and effectiveness. Official records show that Russia started human trials of Sputnik Light in January, and the studies are still ongoing. Sputnik Light is the fourth domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine approved in Russia. President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, “It’s nice to know that this range of tools (against COVID-19) is expanding.”