Skip to Content

Rugby league star Hayne to spend nearly 4 years in jail

12:56 am National news from the Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) — Former rugby league international and San Francisco 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne has been sentenced to at least three years and eight months in jail for the sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Hayne was found guilty in March of two counts of sexual assault. A judge ruled on Thursday ruled that the 33-year-old Hayne should be jailed for five years, nine months with a non-parole period of three years and eight months. Hayne was taken away by corrective services officials to begin his sentence shortly after the sentence was handed down.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content