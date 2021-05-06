Preps: North baseball has big inning, other Thursday action

Preps: North baseball has big inning, other Thursday actionUpdated
(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
High school boys soccer
Division 1 regional finals
Appleton North 10, Eau Claire North 0 - game recap here
SPASH 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1 - game recap here
High school girls soccer
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell 11, Arcadia 1
Hudson 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1
New Richmond 4, Somerset 0
Altoona/Fall Creek 8, Mauston 0 - Emily Madden (A/FC): 4 goals; Keelyn Marlaire (A/FC): 3 goals; Xeng Her (A/FC): goal
Menomonie 4, Eau Claire North 1
Rice Lake 3, Chippewa Falls 0
High school girls softball
Marshfield 14, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Bloomer 5, Hayward 0
Fall Creek 9, Osseo-Fairchild 1
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 18, Clear Lake 1 (3 innings)
Altoona 6, Cadott 3
Chippewa Falls 13, Rice Lake 3
Gilman 8, Columbus Catholic 2
Elk Mound 4, Durand 2
Thorp 14, Eau Claire Regis 4 (5 innings)
Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 0 - Game One/5 innings
Cochrane-Fountain City 5, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 4 - Game Two
River Falls 12, Menomonie 0
High school boys baseball
Fall Creek 16, Osseo-Fairchild 1 (5 innings)
Eau Claire Memorial 10, Hudson 0 (6 innings)
Eau Claire North 12, Menomonie 3
Elk Mound 8, Durand 1
Eau Claire Regis 11, Thorp 1 (5 innings)
Altoona 12, Cadott 1 (5 innings)
Bloomer 13, Hayward 3 (6 innings)
Greenwood 15, Loyal 0 (5 innings)
Boyceville 12, Colfax 1 (5 innings)
Independence 15, Augusta 1 (5 innings)
Mondovi 16, Spring Valley 7
Blair-Taylor 12, Eleva-Strum 8
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 6, Cochrane-Fountain City 4
McDonell Central 11, Stanley-Boyd 6
High school boys golf
Dunn St. Croix Conference match - Spring Valley Golf Course
- Durand, 173
- Glenwood City, 210
- Mondovi, 218
- Colfax/Elk Mound, 219
North American Hockey League
Janesville Jets 3, Chippewa Steel 0