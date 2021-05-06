Skip to Content

Preps: North baseball has big inning, other Thursday action

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 11:20 pm
11:07 pm Prep SportsSportTop Sports Stories
Local-Scores-Web-860x484

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

High school boys soccer

Division 1 regional finals

Appleton North 10, Eau Claire North 0 - game recap here

SPASH 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1 - game recap here

High school girls soccer

Eau Claire Regis/McDonell 11, Arcadia 1

Hudson 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1

New Richmond 4, Somerset 0

Altoona/Fall Creek 8, Mauston 0 - Emily Madden (A/FC): 4 goals; Keelyn Marlaire (A/FC): 3 goals; Xeng Her (A/FC): goal

Menomonie 4, Eau Claire North 1

Rice Lake 3, Chippewa Falls 0

High school girls softball

Marshfield 14, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Bloomer 5, Hayward 0

Fall Creek 9, Osseo-Fairchild 1

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 18, Clear Lake 1 (3 innings)

Altoona 6, Cadott 3

Chippewa Falls 13, Rice Lake 3

Gilman 8, Columbus Catholic 2

Elk Mound 4, Durand 2

Thorp 14, Eau Claire Regis 4 (5 innings)

Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 0 - Game One/5 innings

Cochrane-Fountain City 5, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 4 - Game Two

River Falls 12, Menomonie 0

High school boys baseball

Fall Creek 16, Osseo-Fairchild 1 (5 innings)

Eau Claire Memorial 10, Hudson 0 (6 innings)

Eau Claire North 12, Menomonie 3

Elk Mound 8, Durand 1

Eau Claire Regis 11, Thorp 1 (5 innings)

Altoona 12, Cadott 1 (5 innings)

Bloomer 13, Hayward 3 (6 innings)

Greenwood 15, Loyal 0 (5 innings)

Boyceville 12, Colfax 1 (5 innings)

Independence 15, Augusta 1 (5 innings)

Mondovi 16, Spring Valley 7

Blair-Taylor 12, Eleva-Strum 8

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 6, Cochrane-Fountain City 4

McDonell Central 11, Stanley-Boyd 6

High school boys golf

Dunn St. Croix Conference match - Spring Valley Golf Course

  1. Durand, 173
  2. Glenwood City, 210
  3. Mondovi, 218
  4. Colfax/Elk Mound, 219

North American Hockey League

Janesville Jets 3, Chippewa Steel 0

Author Profile Photo

Evan Denton

More Stories

Skip to content