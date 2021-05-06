Police at scene of reported bank robbery in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Cloud were on the scene Thursday of a reported bank robbery with hostages. Lt. Lori Ellering said officers responded to a reported robbery at a Wells Fargo branch a little before 2 p.m. It remained an active situation at 5 p.m., Ellering said. She said no one had been reported hurt. TV stations cited a Wells Fargo statement that described “a hostage situation” at the bank’s South branch. A Wells Fargo spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press. An FBI spokesman also didn’t immediately respond to a message.