Phillies’ Wheeler tosses 3-hitter, fans 8 in 2-0 victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out eight and tossed three-hit shutout and Alex Bohm homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win and four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Phillies head out on a nine-game road trip in first place and as the only team in the NL East with a winning record. Wheeler threw his second career shutout and complete game in 144 starts and first since 2014 when he played for the New York Mets. Wheeler put two runners on in the ninth and got Daniel Vogelbach to foul out on the 118th pitch to end it. Rhys Hoskins added an RBI double in the eighth.