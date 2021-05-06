Opposition grows to 4th cruise ship dock in Mexico’s Cozumel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — With tourism shattered by the pandemic, critics say yet another cruise ship dock is the last thing that Mexico’s Caribbean island of Cozumel needs. Cozumel already has three cruise ship docks, and before the pandemic it ranked as the world’s busiest cruise ship stopover. But since last June, not a single cruise has docked there. Residents said Thursday that makes it inexplicable that yet another dock is planned for an area of sea floor that is home to a coral reef restoration project. But the project has the backing of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.