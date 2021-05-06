Menomonie donut shop named ‘Best New Business’

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A donut shop in Menomonie is getting statewide recognition.

Donut Sam's was awarded 'Best New Business' at the Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held late last month. The event is hosted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

The ceremony recognizes efforts by Main Street volunteers and staff for their historic preservation and downtown economic development efforts of communities in Wisconsin in 2020.

As you'll remember from a previous story from News 18, Donut Sam's is a place where people with special needs are able to learn critical job skills while actually on-the-job. Of course, they also offer a variety of different donuts, many created and inspired by the owner's son, Sam.

