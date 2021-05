DE PERE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial's Annaka Sherf and Eau Claire North's Laura Reiland will play for a trip to state next week.

The golfers qualified for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association alternate fall sectional tournament with their finishes Thursday at regionals. Sherf and Reiland will play Monday at the Bay Port sectional meet at Brown County Golf Course.

Memorial finished seventh as a team, while North finished eighth.

Full meet results can be found here