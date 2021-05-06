Man pleads guilty to killing his 5-year-old son in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man who fatally punched his 5-year-old son over a piece of cheesecake has been convicted of homicide in Milwaukee County. Thirty-year-old Travis Stackhouse had been on trial this week for first-degree reckless homicide in the June 2019 death of his son, Sir Amer Stackhouse. After two days of testimony from the state’s witnesses, Stackhouse on Wednesday agreed to plead guilty to second-degree reckless homicide, child abuse and child neglect. According to prosecutors, Stackhouse was angry that his children were eating cheesecake he had gotten for Father’s Day earlier in the week and admitted striking the boy.