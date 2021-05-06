Jackson Co. man arrested on attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting at wife

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Authorities in Jackson County say a man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office took a 911 call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. from a woman who said her husband shot at her as she was leaving their home in the town of Manchester. That is southeast of Black River Falls.

Deputies said Johnathan R. Heller, 36, was still at home with the couple's 2-year-old child but his wife had left.

Heller was arrested on recommended charges of 1st degree attempted reckless homicide, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety and intentionally discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

The sheriff's office did not say what prompted the shooting.