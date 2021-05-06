It’s too dry in western Wisconsin, hardly any rain chances

We need rain. Bad. But, chances aren't looking good over the next 7 to 10 days.

Thursday will be hazy to start then sunshine will take over through the afternoon. Temperatures will try to hit the low 60s as winds barrel in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph and gust up to 30 mph.

A weak little, mid level wave will kick up an isolated shower or two late this evening. Chances are good most of us won't see any rain from this wave and if we do it will be a very light amount.

Eau Claire is starting to see drought conditions inch closer with the lack of rainfall we've seen this spring. The spring season is behind -2.52''. We have yet to get measurable rain in May.

There aren't any other chances for rain in the Eau Claire area through Mother's Day weekend. Our below average trend will continue through next week.