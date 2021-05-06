Italy set to vaccinate small island populations in one go

ROME (AP) — Italy is set to start a mass vaccination campaign on some of its small, remote islands where numbers of residents and health care services are limited. The office of Italy’s virus czar said the campaign to be launched Friday would initially target the Aeolian Islands north of Sicily and Isola Capraia off the Tuscan coast. Other remote areas on the mainland — villages in the Alps and Apennine mountains — might be selected for similar campaigns. The island plan aims to inoculate the whole adult population at once, rather than in stages according to age groups as is the policy on the mainland, where many regions are still targeting people over age 70.