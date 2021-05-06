How sensory loss kit can help you empathize with aging adults

(WQOW) - As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, a home care service group is shedding light on sensory loss in aging adults.

According to a survey by Home Instead, Inc., 83% of older adults in the U.S. live with at least one form of sensory loss.

To help people empathize with their loved ones, Home Instead staff members are encouraging community members to make their own aging senses kit.

They include simple exercises like placing masking tape on each half of an eyeglass lens to imitate glaucoma, talking with someone while wearing earplugs to mimic hearing loss or putting popsicle sticks and cotton balls in the tips of gloves and trying to open a pill bottle to simulate arthritis.

"When you're in line at the grocery store and the older adult in front of you, the lady that's taking a long time to get out her checkbook and pay for it, some people might get frustrated at that. But I think if you understand the challenges she might be facing, you'll be less likely to be frustrated and more likely to be empathetic to that situation," said Jim Pitzner, Home Instead franchise owner of two locations in Maplewood and Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

Home Instead leaders, including ones in Eau Claire, have used the 'Aging Senses Kit' for years when training their caregivers.

For more ideas on how to make your own sensory loss kit, check out Home Instead's DIY page. For more resources on sensory loss in general, click/tap here.