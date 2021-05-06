Health Dept. continues pop-up clinics to encourage COVID vaccinations

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - On Thursday, local health leaders talked about how pop-up vaccine clinics aim to boost COVID vaccination rates.

Starting on Tuesday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department began administering Johnson and Johnson vaccines at the Zorn Arena Clinic at UW-Eau Claire.

Several weeks ago, the CDC announced a pause in the distribution of J and J, and that order has since been reversed.

In addition to the regular Tuesday through Saturday clinic at Zorn, health department officials have been doing pop-up vaccine clinics around the community, including at churches, River Prairie and the Downtown Farmers Market.

Director Lieske Giese said these types of clinics make it more convenient for people to get their shot.

"It is a strategy that does make a difference for many of us who have busy and complicated lives. If we have it in a space or a place that we are already at, whether it's our employment site or a smaller site that we happen to be going to anyway, it really makes it simpler and easier to say yes," Giese said.

During Thursday's press conference, Giese added that although local conversations about the local mask ordinance will likely happen in the next several weeks, the ordinance is still scheduled to remain in effect until June 30th.