Frost Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Polk County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&