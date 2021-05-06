CVTC names new president; first woman to hold the job

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Starting July 1, there will be a new leader at Chippewa Valley Technical College and for the first time ever it will be a woman.

The college announced on Thursday, Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia will take over for Bruce Barker who is retiring.

While Beaton-Garcia is the 11th president in CVTC's history, she is the first woman and Latina to hold the job, something she hopes will help further diversify CVTC.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to build upon CVTC’s great work in service to our students and the community as their next president,” Beaton-Garcia said. “It was clear to me during the search process that CVTC exemplifies the kind of commitment to student success and personal growth that inspired me to be an educator. I thank the district board for its trust in me and will work tirelessly to fulfill our mission.”

She comes to CVTC from Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where she was the north campus president and vice provost for academic services.

“We welcome Dr. Beaton-Garcia’s leadership as we enter the next chapter of CVTC’s growth and development,” said CVTC board chair, Paul Bauer. “She is a dynamic, engaging, and thoughtful leader with a proven track record that will greatly benefit the College through this leadership transition and into the future.”

Beaton-Garcia has a husband, Carlos, and a son, Gabriel.