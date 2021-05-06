Colorado man suspected in wife’s presumed death due in court

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man arrested on a murder charge in the presumed death of his wife who disappeared last Mother’s Day is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday. Authorities say Barry Morphew was taken into custody near his home in a mountain community in southern Colorado on Wednesday as the result of an ongoing investigation that has so far failed to find the body of Suzanne Morphew, a mother of two daughters. A week after she disappeared, Barry Morphew posted a video on Facebook pleading for her safe return. One of his public defenders declined to comment.