Biden’s plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is detailing steps to achieve its goal of conserving about one-third of America’s lands and waters by 2030. Its plan relies on voluntary efforts to preserve public, private and tribal areas while also helping tackle climate change and create jobs. A new administration report from several Cabinet departments calls for a decadelong commitment on projects from Maine to California, and in Alaska and Hawaii, as well. The report says this effort will mean thousands of new jobs and a stronger economy while also addressing climate change and environmental justice, including expanded access by disadvantaged communities to the outdoors.