Authorities identify semi driver who killed himself in lot

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified a semi-trailer driver who killed himself in a Rochester shopping center parking lot. The Southern Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office said Michael Charles Apicella, 63, of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, died of two gunshot wounds to the head. No further details were released. The incident began about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when three Minnesota State Patrol troopers stopped the semi for a vehicle inspection outside the Miracle Mile shopping center. At 8:30 a.m., after troopers attempted to detain Apicella for failing to show identification, he took out a gun and shot himself twice.