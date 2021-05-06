911 operator awarded for helping deliver baby over phone

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire telecommunicator was recognized and awarded a stork pin Thursday after she helped someone deliver a baby over a 911 call.

Danielle Wik was working on April 19 when someone called 911 to say his daughter was in active labor. Wik said she alerted the nearest station, but helped talk the new grandfather through what to do, and the baby was delivered before the ambulance arrived on the scene. Wik said mom and baby were both okay.



While that was not something she does often, it is something she has done four other times.

She said it's all part of the job.

"I come to work every day with an open mind," Wik said. "Every day is a new day, you never know what's going to be at the other end of a phone call. A lot of people typically are in some sort of a crisis and they need help, so when you get to deliver a baby it's an exciting thing."

The stork pin Wik received is something new the police department is giving out to recognize the hard work of their staff, with Wik being the first recipient.