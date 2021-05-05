You Ask, We Answer: What happened to the Baroque Sculpture?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For this You Ask, We Answer, Elecia and Mary have asked what happened to the Baroque metal sculpture that sat by the Chippewa River on First Avenue?

The sculpture, which was removed earlier this year, had been placed at that location in 2017, about a year after it was constructed for the Eaux Claires festival. The sculpture was never made to last, according to interim city manager Dave Solberg, and when it came under city ownership, its life was estimated at about 5 years. But with weathering and vandalism, Solberg said it had to come down.



The sculpture currently is at Artisan Forge Studios, where Solberg said it will be recycled. As for the future of the site where it sat for the past four years, Solberg said they are open to the idea of another sculpture in the future.

"Right now we don't have any immediate plans for a sculpture but with the public arts council in town, with a robust sculpture tour, a lot of different artists, I think we would entertain placing something else here for a duration to help bring art throughout the community," Solberg said.