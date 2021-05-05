What motherhood taught me about money: 8 moms weigh in

Many moms manage household expenses and look out for the financial well-being and future of their kids. So, for Mother’s Day, eight moms across the country answered the question: “What has motherhood taught you about money?” A few of these moms learned the value of budgeting, saving and investing for their kids’ futures. A couple also realized how important it is to teach their children about money early. One mom determined that she needed to become more financially stable to support her family. And another realized that money was too tight to have a second child.