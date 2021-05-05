Top Glove hopes to resolve U.S. seizure of its rubber gloves

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian rubber maker Top Glove says it hopes to swiftly resolve a U.S. ban on its products due to allegations of forced labor after one of its shipments was seized at a U.S. port. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday it had seized a shipment of 3.97 million nitrile disposable gloves from Top Glove _ the world’s largest maker of rubber gloves _ in Cleveland, Ohio. This followed a ban on Top Glove products as of March 29 based on various indicators of forced labor. Top Glove said the British consultancy Impactt Ltd. had verified in an report last month that the company had fixed those problems. Top Glove said U.S. CBP was reviewing a submission based on that report.