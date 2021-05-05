Tonight’s light rain will not affect the cold temperature trend

Freezing low temperatures were widespread this morning across Western Wisconsin with only places in the Mississippi River Valley staying just above freezing. most lows were within one degree of freezing, though areas to the east and southeast did manage lows in the mid 20s.

After that cold start, temperatures this afternoon topped out 25 or more degrees warmer in the mid to upper 50s. Black River Falls warmed 35 degrees to a high of 60! Temperatures now are starting to fall especially west of Eau Claire where afternoon rain has been fairly widespread.

Humidity has been fairly low in the Chippewa Valley, which will cause a lot of evaporation as the rain moves in. Evaporation is a cooling process, so temps will drop as that happens, but some spots may not even see any rain reach the ground before the system scatters out overnight.

Chances exist through the middle of the night, but once the rain moves out the clouds will quickly clear. This should allow a couple hours of fast cooling before sunrise with lows falling again into the frost range. Areas to the south and east will likely see rain and clouds a bit longer, meaning there won't be as much time to cool into the frost range before sunrise.

That's why tonight's Frost Advisory for tonight is in effect for just a small area. Frost will be patchy and mainly north of highway 10.

Rain is still on radar, but a lot of the green spots are likely struggling to reach the ground and that will be the case until the humidity rises enough thanks to the evaporating rain. Even where it does rain, beneficial totals are not likely, though every little bit helps.

While we dry out tonight, tomorrow will see a mixture of sun and clouds with very similar temps as today with a chance for a few scattered showers returning in the evening.

Saturday morning could start with widespread freezing temps again before warming all the way up into the low 60s. Temperatures will stay fairly steady as we head into next week with not much for rain chances until later in the week.