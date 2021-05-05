Skip to Content

Tonight’s light rain will not affect the cold temperature trend

4:45 pm Weather Now
DMA-TO-Lows-Today

Freezing low temperatures were widespread this morning across Western Wisconsin with only places in the Mississippi River Valley staying just above freezing. most lows were within one degree of freezing, though areas to the east and southeast did manage lows in the mid 20s.

After that cold start, temperatures this afternoon topped out 25 or more degrees warmer in the mid to upper 50s. Black River Falls warmed 35 degrees to a high of 60! Temperatures now are starting to fall especially west of Eau Claire where afternoon rain has been fairly widespread.

Humidity has been fairly low in the Chippewa Valley, which will cause a lot of evaporation as the rain moves in. Evaporation is a cooling process, so temps will drop as that happens, but some spots may not even see any rain reach the ground before the system scatters out overnight.

Chances exist through the middle of the night, but once the rain moves out the clouds will quickly clear. This should allow a couple hours of fast cooling before sunrise with lows falling again into the frost range. Areas to the south and east will likely see rain and clouds a bit longer, meaning there won't be as much time to cool into the frost range before sunrise.

That's why tonight's Frost Advisory for tonight is in effect for just a small area. Frost will be patchy and mainly north of highway 10.

Rain is still on radar, but a lot of the green spots are likely struggling to reach the ground and that will be the case until the humidity rises enough thanks to the evaporating rain. Even where it does rain, beneficial totals are not likely, though every little bit helps.

While we dry out tonight, tomorrow will see a mixture of sun and clouds with very similar temps as today with a chance for a few scattered showers returning in the evening.

Saturday morning could start with widespread freezing temps again before warming all the way up into the low 60s. Temperatures will stay fairly steady as we head into next week with not much for rain chances until later in the week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

More Stories

Skip to content