‘The Past Passed Here’ makes a comeback to Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - An event designed to teach area students about our rich history is returning this year. 'The Past Passed Here' is making a comeback to Chippewa Falls, after being cancelled due to the pandemic last spring.

The pandemic isn't the only reason the French fur trade and logging era re-enactment event will look a little different this year. Organizers are setting up for this year's event at it's new location in Marshall Park across from Irvine Park, instead of it's former home in Allen Park, after flood concerns cut the last event short in 2019.

"We're excited to get out after COVID, and things have been shut down," said Jim Schuh, one of the event coordinators. "I think our re-enactors are happy to get back together after being off last year, and I think the public will be excited to come out and have some fun."

'The Past Passed Here' traditionally serves as an educational opportunity for fourth graders learning about Wisconsin history, as well as the general public, but due to the pandemic, there will be no field trips this year.



Organizers still encourage kids and families of all ages to come check out the 35 re-enactor camps, and experience Wisconsin's past.

The event kicks off Thursday at 3 p.m. and runs through Sunday. Admission is $5 per person over the age of five, and a maximum of $15 per family. You can find more information here.