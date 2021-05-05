Skip to Content

The history of Cinco de Mayo

cinco de mayo 2

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wednesday is Cinco de Mayo - a day to celebrate a part of Mexican history.

A common misconception is that Cinco de Mayo is Mexican Independence Day which is actually Sept. 16.

As one UW-Eau Claire professor explains, Cinco de Mayo is not just about drinking margaritas and eating tacos, it also has historical significance dating back to 1862.

"Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of the Battle of Puebla," said Gerardo Licon, assistant professor of Latin American and Latinx studies. "A much smaller Mexican army of 4,000 somehow managed to defeat a French army of 8,000 soldiers. The very next day, President Benito Juarez declared Cinco de Mayo a holiday."

Licon said that people should consider celebrating Cinco de Mayo by supporting Mexican businesses and educating themselves on Latino contributions to United States history.

