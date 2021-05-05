Staunch anti-India Kashmir politician dies in police custody

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A prominent politician in Kashmir who challenged India’s rule over the disputed region for decades has died while in police custody. He was 78. Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai was admitted to a government hospital with multiple ailments on Tuesday from a jail in the southern Jammu region. His son says Sehrai was denied proper medical care while in jail. Sehrai was arrested last July under the Public Safety Act, which allows authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir to imprison anyone for up to two years without trial. Sehrai spent more than 16 years in various Indian jails in a political career that spanned nearly six decades.