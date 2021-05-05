Slight chance of rain for Cinco de Mayo

Happy Cinco de Mayo! It's a clear, sunny, but frosty start across the valley on this Wednesday morning. Temperatures fell down below freezing in a few places too, with Black River Falls reporting lows in the upper 20s.

We'll take a slow climb into the 50s Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine early on. Winds will be lighter than Tuesday but still from the northwest which will hold temps below 60.

Clouds will start to roll in by late afternoon. Two weak surface waves will morph together as they travel in Minnesota which will lead to some spotty rain chances after 4 pm here in western Wisconsin.

The best chances for rain will be further south and east of Eau Claire. Not everyone will get rain and those that do will see totals around a trace to 0.1''.

Frost chances are much less going into Thursday due to cloud cover sticking around from the rain overnight. Thursday we will try to hit 60 again before cooler temperatures return again each morning heading into the weekend.

The weekend's rain chances are gone now with the trends moving the system south of Wisconsin. 60s and sunshine look likely for the entirety of Mother's Day weekend.