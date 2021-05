BARRON (WQOW) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing man, last seen in Barron.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Roberto Sobalvarro was last seen at a Cenex gas station in Barron. Roberto, who is 93, suffers from dementia.

He is missing from Big Lake, Minnesota. He is driving a black Volkswagen Jetta. It's Minnesota license plate MZR-928.

If you have any information, contact your local authorities.