Shadowy Hamas commander warns Israel over Jerusalem

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The shadowy leader of the armed wing of the Islamic militant group Hamas has issued his first public statement in nearly seven years. He warns Israel in the statement that it will pay a “heavy price” if it evicts Palestinians from their homes in east Jerusalem. Mohammed Deif has been in hiding for more than two decades and is believed to be paralyzed after surviving multiple assassination attempts. The most recent was during the 2014 Gaza war, when Hamas said an Israeli airstrike killed his wife and infant son. Hamas appeared to be seizing on the threatened evictions to bolster its image as an armed resistance movement.