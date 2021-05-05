Row settled: UK grants EU ambassador full diplomatic status

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has granted full diplomatic status to the European Union’s ambassador to the country, in a reversal of policy that settles one of the disputes that have strained bilateral relations since Brexit. In a joint statement Wednesday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said they had reached an agreement that was “based on goodwill and pragmatism.” The U.K. had argued that the EU was not a state even though other countries give it equivalent credentials. The change of course came during a discussion between Raab and Borrell on the margins of the Group of Seven meeting of foreign ministers in London.