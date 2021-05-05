Probation ordered for Chippewa Falls woman who defrauded her own family

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls woman charged with defrauding her own mother, aunt and uncle out of thousands of dollars, agreed to a plea bargain on Wednesday.

Jennifer Eyerly pleaded guilty to two felonies and five misdemeanors. Judge Steven Gibbs ordered her to pay restitution and spend three years on probation. The felony charges will be dropped if she meets other conditions.

Eyerly was accused of running up more than $8,000 on a credit card she applied for using her mother's name.

Police say she also told her aunt and uncle she worked at a senior living facility and had secured jobs for them.

They say she requested their social security numbers and banking information.

When they quit their jobs and moved from Madison to Chippewa Falls, they learned she had been fired from the facility, and there never were any jobs for them.