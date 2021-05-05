Palestinian teen killed in clash, wounded Israeli man dies

JERUSALEM (AP) — A 16-year-old Palestinian youth has been killed by Israeli gunfire in a clash in the northern West Bank, while a young Israeli man wounded in a shooting attack early this week died from his injuries. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the teen was killed near the city of Nablus. The Israeli military says it opened fire after firebombs were hurled at troops operating in the area. Meanwhile, Israel’s defense minister has announced the death of a 19-year-old Israeli who was shot by a gunman in a drive-by shooting earlier this week in the West Bank.