Old Abes soccer sets sights on SPASH, state tournament

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Old Abes soccer ran through the alternate fall season with an 11-3 record, and they roll into the sectional tournament with confidence that they can go the distance.

Memorial's had a stellar year that included a nine-game win streak throughout much of April. Players and coaches say their technicality on the field is what could put them over the top in the postseason.

"We're tactically savvy, but you've got to put that into play," said David Kite, Old Abes soccer head coach. "It's one thing to have those qualities, but it's another to bring those out. If we can bring those out, then I don't see why we can't make a run this year. We're super excited."

It's been a season of first for the team as they've played several teams for the first time due to the alternate fall format. They'll meet a somewhat familiar foe Thursday in SPASH, a team they narrowly defeated 1-0 earlier this year. Players and coaches know to win big, they can't get too fancy.

"Our wingers are very strong and we have a senior-oriented group here," said Ryder Woodworth, Old Abes midfielder and team captain. "The juniors and sophomores also know what they're doing to step up to the plate."

"All the best teams I've coached from Memorial have been such simple teams, so just doing the small things right will be the emphasis this week," Kite said.

The Old Abes will host SPASH in the sectional quarterfinals Thursday at 4pm, while the Eau Claire North Huskies will travel far to take one #1 seed Appleton North.